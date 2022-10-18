Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $103,000 in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

MMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

