Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $36,000 in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $3,487,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. RPC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.90%. RPC’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

