Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

