Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.40 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

