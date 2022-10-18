Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 45.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

