Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,705 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 363.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,566,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,245,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

