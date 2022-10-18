Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 139,894 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 139,894 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $124,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Stock Up 2.9 %

GNTX opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.