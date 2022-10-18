Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,904 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NXGN opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.83 and a beta of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare
In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
