Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,904 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.