Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,635 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

