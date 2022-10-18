Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,207 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

