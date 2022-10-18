Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,086 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Affirm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Affirm by 16.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 508,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

