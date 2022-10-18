Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 899 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

NYSE SSTK opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

