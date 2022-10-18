Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $67,000 Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYA opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,794,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

