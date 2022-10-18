Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 21.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.96.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,285 shares of company stock worth $516,104. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

