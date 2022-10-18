Robert Half International (RHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

