Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE RKT opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,301,307 shares in the company, valued at $31,824,599.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 880,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,242. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

