Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.52.
Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE RKT opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,301,307 shares in the company, valued at $31,824,599.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 880,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,242. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
