Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 5,928 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,237.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,773,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

