Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.30.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $91.67 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

