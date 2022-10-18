Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Mail from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.67.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $4.43 on Monday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

