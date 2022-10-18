Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

