Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sabre by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

