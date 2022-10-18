Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Trading Up 3.2 %

SAF opened at €105.56 ($107.71) on Monday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($94.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €102.16 and a 200 day moving average of €100.37.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.