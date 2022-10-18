Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $147.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $170.97. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,598,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,598,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,365 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.