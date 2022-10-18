Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZG stock opened at €22.12 ($22.57) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €23.80 and a 200-day moving average of €29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.05. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €18.99 ($19.38) and a 12-month high of €48.76 ($49.76).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

