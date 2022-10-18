Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $126.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

