Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $0.21 price objective on the stock.

Sayona Mining Price Performance

SYAXF stock opened at 0.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.18. Sayona Mining has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.29.

About Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral exploration and development in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds a 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

