Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($63.27) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Up 2.0 %

G24 opened at €54.84 ($55.96) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1-year high of €66.02 ($67.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of €56.07 and a 200-day moving average of €55.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.