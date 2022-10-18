Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.86

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.28. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,316 shares trading hands.
Scully Royalty Stock Down 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.
Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty
About Scully Royalty
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
