Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

