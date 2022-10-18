Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,579 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 82.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 358,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 162,119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Seelos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SEEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

