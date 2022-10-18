Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.81-$0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.30-$3.42 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ST opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 253.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 232,972 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 82.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 402,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 182,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 250.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 91,835 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

