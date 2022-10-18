Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,511 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

