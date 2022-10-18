Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.76

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.76 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 140,413 shares.

Shield Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

