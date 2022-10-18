Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Grows By 5.7%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.24.
About Adriatic Metals
