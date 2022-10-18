Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Grows By 5.7%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

