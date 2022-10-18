Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expands By 7.6%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 11,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,079.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,469. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Well by 103.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 16.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 267,672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 68.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Well Trading Up 3.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $957.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.16. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Articles

