Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expands By 7.6%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Archrock Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AROC opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Archrock

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

