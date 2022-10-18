Short Interest in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rises By 7.5%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,010,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 107.10% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.