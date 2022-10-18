Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Increases By 7.5%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,357 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,300 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,438 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,865 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

