Short Interest in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Increases By 29.4%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at $33,030,813.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 316,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Vault by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE NRGV opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
