Short Interest in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Increases By 29.4%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at $33,030,813.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 316,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Vault by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NRGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NYSE NRGV opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.