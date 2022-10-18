Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Grows By 7.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,042,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

FTXL stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

