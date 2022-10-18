Short Interest in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Rises By 29.5%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $295.04 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

