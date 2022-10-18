Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Rises By 29.4%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,423,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 2,645,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,804.1 days.
Melco International Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Melco International Development has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
Melco International Development Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco International Development (MDEVF)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.