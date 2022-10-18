Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Rises By 29.4%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,423,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 2,645,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,804.1 days.

Melco International Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Melco International Development has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Featured Stories

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

