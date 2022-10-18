Short Interest in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Grows By 28.0%

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFS opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4,475.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,287 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

