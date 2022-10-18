Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Grows By 7.3%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 5.0 %
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
