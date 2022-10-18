Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Rises By 29.5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 911,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the second quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. 4.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
