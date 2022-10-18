Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expands By 7.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.0 %

HCC opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

