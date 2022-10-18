Short Interest in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Increases By 28.5%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 933,500 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

XPOF stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

