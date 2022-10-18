Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 74,173 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,898.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,872.3% during the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,773.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 19,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,981.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

