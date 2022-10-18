Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.



