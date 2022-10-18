SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.